Commends Jewish authors

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I want to commend the Jewish authors of their recently published open letter to Doug Mastriano, criticizing him and his fellow Republicans for their use of religious sacred symbols for political purposes. They also pointed to the inappropriate use of Jewish and Christian symbols during the bloody 1-6 insurrection particularly by Christian nationalist. They were correct. It was indeed frighteningly obvious that a large majority of Trump-led insurrectionists were motivated by their warped fervor to keep him in power in order to maintain their zeal of turning our democracy into a theocracy.
Keenly aware that president Donald Trump was a hollow-headed useful idiot, fundamentalist Christian leaders used him during his reign to bolster their power in seeking to overthrow one of the basic principles of American democracy, the separation of church and state. It’s become particularly frightful as heavily armed militia groups and white supremacists have melded with irrational far-right Christian fundamentalists. The threat is real and exceedingly dangerous! So concerned about the Christian nationalist’s involvement in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, two very dissimilar advocacy groups, the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty (BJC) and the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) recently joined ranks and released a shocking and condemnatory account. Their in-depth report states, “Christian nationalism has helped create a political taboo against any discussion of Christianity that isn’t outright praise, so this aspect of the insurrection has been almost ignored.” It further observed,“As we learn more about Christian nationalism and how it threatens to destroy American democracy, we are even more convinced of the need for a national commitment—from religious and secular groups and individuals—to furthering the American ideal that our belonging in American society is not in any way conditioned on or connected to our religious identity.”
I believe there must be some serious reckoning by those Christians who still abide by one of our most sacred American founding principles—the separation of church and state. It’s time for them to join the BJC and FFRF advocacy groups and various Jewish organizations to take a strong stand against hateful and unAmerican Christian nationalism. America is at a serious crossroads and is literally coming apart at the seams. Ignoring this decay in your ranks good Christians is at your peril, if you don’t stand up and speak out you could, by your passivity, be unfortunately linked with your subversive fundamentalist brethren!
Frederick Fisher,
Gettysburg
