Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Band students excel
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Annual In-Service Conference took place at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in the Poconos from April 19-22. The PMEA All-State ensembles are among the most talented bands, orchestras, choirs, and jazz ensembles in the United States. Four students from Adams County were chosen, by competitive audition, to perform in the All-State Concert Band and Wind Ensemble: Linden Amster (trumpet), Kim Heinzelmann (horn), Spencer Kennedy (percussion), and Peyton Small (alto saxophone). Linden, Kim, and Spencer are students at Gettysburg Area High School and Peyton attends Littlestown High School. Congratulations are in order to these exceptionally talented musicians, their band directors J.T. Hofmann and Adam Bish, private instructors, and supportive family members.
In December, thousands of young musicians in hundreds of school districts across the Keystone State begin the arduous audition process hoping to qualify for district, regional, and ultimately all-state ensembles. Public school music instruction is the foundation for many of these aspiring artists. Music education deserves our full support, so students can achieve their goals though dedicated practice and performance. We need to continue to remind ourselves that music is one of the original liberal arts, and equally as important as other essential subjects such as mathematics and language arts.
Buzz and Gail Jones,
Gettysburg
