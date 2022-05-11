Seeking re-election
My name is Trevor Taylor, and I am seeking re-election to the republican state committee. Four years ago, I ran on a promise not to endorse republican candidates to give the republican voters a voice in who they wanted to represent them. Together with my running mate, Debbie Shearer, we kept that promise for four years. Now, we’re asking for your vote so that we may continue to keep our promise.
This year, we will be electing a U.S. senator, governor, and lieutenant governor. I am sure you have seen the countless ads running on TV and social media about the various candidates. That is largely because this year the republican party did NOT endorse candidates. Before this election cycle, the party met and made backroom deals, applying pressure on state party members to endorse the chosen candidates and muscle the other candidates out of the race. The last time the republican state committee did not endorse candidates for state-wide office occurred in 1978. The decision not to endorse is what ultimately lead to the election of republican governor Dick Thornburgh. We want to make this the norm and not an exception.
During the last four years, I have worked (either professionally or as a volunteer) in numerous local, state, and federal elections. Most notably, I managed the Trump campaign in Adams County in 2020 while simultaneously serving as then candidate Stacy Garrity’s (who is now Pennsylvania Treasurer) campaign chair in Adams County.
I am passionate about the Second Amendment and as such, a life member and certified NRA instructor. I am also recommended by Firearm Owners Against Crime (FOAC), as well as endorsed by the Adams County Young Republicans. I am a Christian, and I am pro-family and pro-life, and have worked with conservative, pro-life groups such as Susan B. Anthony while working hard to keep radical pro-abortion lobbies and legislation at bay. I am a firm believer in Pennsylvania conservatives. We must speak out, and we must vote as if our lives depend on it – because in many ways, it does.
For these reasons, and more, I ask that you vote for Trevor Taylor AND Debbie Shearer for republican state committee. For more information, please follow me on facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA and on Twitter @TeamTaylorForPa. Vote Tuesday, May 17th. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Trevor Taylor,
Gettysburg
