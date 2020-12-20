Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Well, Senator Mastriano’s column pointing out the difference in press coverage between his and Governor Wolf’s positive COVID results has certainly stirred up some folks. It forced me to reread the column to see if I missed anything, as these editorial replies have been personally and pointedly hateful towards our Senator. Gotta love just how extreme these folks went in attempting to prove and promote the opposite view of the senator’s. One can hope that Mastriano’s next guest column addresses his belief that one should not eat dog poo. That way these writers shouldn’t feel compelled to spew their hatred to the editor, as their brown lips will say it all.
