Borough parking fines unfair
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Borough parking fines unfair
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I noted twice in recent Times articles that the Borough of Gettysburg was very happy with the income from paid parking, each time adding the note “not including fines”. A recent letter to the editor mentioned the same note when complaining about the lack of a grace period. I was a bit surprised that the Times would let that comment, “not including fines,” stand without further investigation. I made a simple Right-to-Know request from the Borough for the total monthly parking fines for 2021, 2022 and to this date. I was pleasantly surprised to receive this information from the Borough. Some folks around town told me that they believed a new, more aggressive fining program had begun this year. For the year 2021 the city reports a grand total of $273,150.00 in parking fines and for 2022, $261,170.00. When I make a simple division of $25.00 a fine (not including additional fines for being too far from the curb, or being backed-in instead of pulled-in, or not paying fines promptly) that is over 10,000 fines for each of those two years, or as I see it, 10,000 angry visitors a year to downtown Gettysburg. If you are wondering about newly more aggressive fining, in January 2021, fines totaled $14, 550.00, in January 2022 the total was $21,450.00 and for the new year, 2023, January fines totaled $37, 350.00. The Borough has moved from making nearly 600 people angry a month to nearly 1500 people angry a month. If you want a Borough that makes lots of money while making lots of people angry, enjoy because that’s what you’ve got. Otherwise, like me, avoid downtown businesses and the parking meters.
Jeffrey Fertich,
Aspers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.