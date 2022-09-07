New beginnings
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
New beginnings
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The First National Bank of York Springs was founded in 1905, then acquired by ACNB in 1969 and closed by ACNB in 2021. The National Bank of Arendtsville was founded in 1908, then acquired by ACNB in 1978 and will be closed this October. The Bendersville National Bank was founded in 1908, then acquired by ACNB in 1987 and will be closed this October. I wish to offer my thanks and gratitude to each of the fine ladies and gentlemen, past and present, who so admirably served the banking interests of the public in these communities within the fruit belt of Adams County for well over 100 years! I am sincerely grateful for your service, and I shall miss you.
Now customers of ACNB up our way will transition to a new branch office in Biglerville, which will involve substantial capital investment on the part of ACNB. I truly hope that the remarkable standards of customer service delivered by York Springs, Bendersville and Arendtsville will be manifested and abundant to all who will rely on the new facility in Biglerville for banking with ACNB. Things are going to change. With a modicum of good fortune, may these changes become welcome improvements for bank customers of ACNB in the fruit region of Adams County.
Tom Ritter,
Arendtsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.