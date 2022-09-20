Contests cartoon
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am sick to death of the message in the editorial cartoon printed on Sept. 16. Anytime there is a difference of opinion, the immediate go-to response is to invoke comparisons to Hitler. Don’t agree with the politics of an elected official? Call him the incarnation of Hitler. The FBI executes a legally obtained search warrant. They must be the Gestapo. Congress passes a measure that you disagree with. They’re fascists and/or communists.
Not only is all this egregiously wrong on so many levels, but it speaks volumes about the people who choose and print it.
Every time you print a cartoon that casually compares someone with a different political opinion to Hitler, you disparage and cheapen the history of the six million Jews he slaughtered. And by doing that, you make it just that much easier for the Holocaust deniers and anti-Semites to spew their filth and justify their hatred.
Repeatedly call everyone in authority “Hitler” when they don’t follow your particular brand of politics and it becomes so commonplace that it loses all meaning. Then you get The Tree of Life massacre.
In a democracy, we can and should disagree. We absolutely should not pick up an AR-15 and murder people because they are black or Jewish or Asian or trans or whatever. We can disagree with the outcome of an election. We absolutely should not attack the Capitol to try to overturn that election. And we don’t name-call like bullying children on a playground. In a democracy, we go to the polls and vote.
Reputable news organizations have a responsibility to be better than this. Instead of furthering it, you need to say “No. We will not be a party to this obscenity. We will not print such obvious garbage, and we will tell our readers why – over and over again – until they get the message.”
I challenge you to do some investigative reporting. Get out there and survey your Jewish readership. Yes, I know you could simply ask everyone, but seriously, who better than the descendants of the six million Hitler murdered? Ask them whether they think that an elected leader who disagrees with them is the same as to Hitler massacring six million Jews because they were Jews.
As one of your Jewish readers who lost every single ancestor remaining in Europe in two countries, I’d be happy to be your first respondent.
Myra Reichart,
Gettysburg
