Not a pleasant situation
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Not a pleasant topic! I met Steve at the Square, who was recently homeless. After speaking with him at length, I found him to be quite knowledgeable about Gettysburg and the Civil War. He is 78-years-old and a very nice man.
However, here is the not so nice part. He is in definite need of emergency medical treatment due to the maggots coming out of the wounds on both his feet. He does not clean up after himself, via trash and feces. This is a community issue, not just a homeless man issue. He has money on the ground, in which anyone can take it from him. The Gettysburg Police Department (GPD) had to tape off the Arts Council platform due to the reasons above.
Yet, his medical issues are not being addressed. He is a danger to himself. Many good citizens have brought him food, water and have given him money. But he is still in immediate need of medical treatment. Where does the borough council, mayor, Department of Aging or the GPD draw the line, when someone who is in such desperate need of medical help and yet do not step in? I know Steve can refuse treatment, but this prolonged infection will cause him to lose both his feet. So, there again, being a danger to himself; he needs medical treatment. Then, after he is healthier, he needs a home.
Juliana Love,
Gettysburg
