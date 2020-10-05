Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The POW/MIA flag was created in 1970 to advocate for improved treatment of prisoners of war in Southeast Asia and answers regarding those missing in action. In 1972, this flag was approved by the National League of POW/MIA Families and has become a symbol of our nation's commitment to a full accounting of Americans held prisoner, missing and unaccounted for in Southeast Asia. In 1998, long after the end of the Vietnam War, Congress passed legislation requiring the POW/MIA flag fly six days each year (Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and Veterans Day) at the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Departments of State, Veterans Affairs, major military installations, federal cemeteries and all U.S. Post Offices. Last year, President Trump signed into law the National POW/MIA Flag Act. This law requires the flag to be visibly displayed whenever the U.S. flag is flown on federal properties. Each time any network showed the aerial view of the White House, the POW/MIA flag could be seen flying below the US flag on the roof of the White House. On Flag Day, June 14, one of the original six days required to fly the flag, the White House removed the POW/MIA flag from the rooftop pole and placed it among some trees on the South Lawn. No reason was given for the change. Is this flag even visible to visitors to the White House or passers-by? This flag symbolizes the "no man left behind" commitment. There are 5,402 unaccounted for Pennsylvanians from the wars in Vietnam (89), Korea (550), World War II (4747) and intelligence officers from the Cold War (16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.