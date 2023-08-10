Wow Karen Richard! I read your letter and immediately wondered what color is the sky in the world where you live. You obviously do not have to worry about $4.00 a gallon gas or going to the grocery store to feed a family. Who would you suggest to fix our nation? May I remind you “everyone” in America is innocent until proven guilty.
