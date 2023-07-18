Looks forward to library sale
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Some laud the Civil War re-enactment in July, others look forward to Gettysburg Bike Week in July as well, but for me, the biggest July event is the Friends of the Library’s Summer Bonanza Book Sale at the Redding Auction House on July 27-29. Children get 5 free books each day and on Friday, teachers get 15 books for classroom use free of charge. I attend each year to peruse many tables of wonderful finds catagorized by type—travel, biographies, history, art, fiction, cookbooks, etc. and then, for a nominal fee enjoy such treasures for the rest of the year and return them so others can buy and enjoy them the following year with all proceeds going to the library. Special thanks to the library staff and the many volunteers who sort, box, display, collect money and bag the purchases. They make this biggest book sale of the year such a spectacular and looked forward to event for me and other Gettysburg book lovers. Granted, the book store in the lIbrary’s basement is one of the finest Gettysburg shops in town but when thousands of volumes are on display at one time and in one place, it is, for me, a real “summer bonanza” and one that parents with small children should not miss. It will encourage lifetime reading habits for free and helps celebrate the treasures found in our area’s libraries.
Kathy A. Megyeri,
Fairfield
(0) comments
