Hide and seek
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Where is Representative Dan Moul? He is running for re-election in the 91st District, which is the lower two-thirds of Adams County, including Gettysburg. But who is he? What does he stand for? I guess he supports the carpetbagger from New Jersey, Dr. Oz, for U.S. Senate because he held a fundraiser for him, but does he also support the extremist Doug Mastriano for governor? And does he support the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe? Does he believe a woman should have the right to control her own body? There is no question where his opponent, Commissioner Marty Qually, stands on these and other important issues; he is all over the district giving inspiring speeches to those he seeks to represent. But Moul is apparently hiding some place, afraid to confront the voters to explain his positions.
I wonder when the Times will do its job, find Moul and pin him down on the important issues we voters need to know? Don’t we voters deserve to be informed, by our local newspaper, about the positions of our local candidates?
I know our County Commissioners believe our local election process was fair, accurate and without fraud in 2020, but does Moul agree? Does he believe President Biden is our legally elected president? Why won’t he tell us? We know he was a co-sponsor of legislation, just five days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, to overturn the results of the PA vote for President Biden. Seems to me we voters have a serious choice this fall; either the extremist team of Mastriano, Oz and Moul, or the proven action team of Shapiro, Fetterman and Qually. I hope the Times can hunt Moul down, flush him out and tell us what he truly stands for.
Warren Steen,
Gettysburg
