Ordinance good option
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Misinformation is floating around in opinion pieces and news articles regarding the borough’s proposed draft Event Venue ordinance. Unfortunately, it seems that the authors of those pieces are not familiar with, or desire to ignore the plans adopted by the borough and existing borough ordinances. Two big concerns seem to be noise and parking. Current borough ordinances have an entire section devoted to the regulation of noise. It covers a host of noise producing activities and applies to all properties in the borough. Borough ordinances also contain comprehensive parking regulations. Additional constraints, parameters, and conditions are proposed in the draft of the Event Venue Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) to further protect borough residents.
During October 2022, the Gettysburg Academy hosted over 500 people at the property – I invited ghost tours in from the sidewalk. These tours occurred in the evenings between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. – with not one complaint regarding parking or noise. This is already occurring in our neighborhoods.
This block of High Street is FULL of mixed uses — three churches that host weddings & funerals, a thrift store, a lawyer’s office, a soup kitchen, and rehabilitation center. Current zoning promotes MIXED-USE which allows for restaurants and childcare facilities. The Gettysburg Academy’s proposed use is not substantially different than what is already happening in our neighborhood.
Gettysburg is a town rich in history and a tourist destination. Diversification is key to survival and the preservation of our unique historic structures. If we don’t continue to respond to the needs of our community, the necessary adaptive reuse of historic structures will be stymied. Failing to responsibly meet the needs of our biggest industry can jeopardize those great restaurants and shops we frequent and enjoy. If we don’t provide venues for local residents to gather, they will have to look outside of this community for their needs to be met.
This community plays host to many people and many events. It’s what our community is particularly good at. Why is there a small contingent manufacturing concerns about a well vetted ordinance? This ZTA has been discussed for over sixteen months at over 35 public meetings. Borough Council has put a lot of thought into crafting this ZTA. It is time to move forward. Change is constant and diversification is key to survival.
An open house is scheduled on April 25, 5:30-7 p.m. Please stop by.
Thank you,
Scott English,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.