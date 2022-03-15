Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Let's look at the current events time line. Two days after President Biden took office, he cut our oil production. Immediately, the international price of oil took off, costing American and Western European consumers billions of dollars. Those billions went to oil exporting countries like Russia (third largest), enabling Mr. Putin to better afford the invasion of Ukraine, which followed soon after oil prices went up. Meanwhile, back here, the price of gasoline and diesel fuel took off. This drove up the price of everything that requires truck transportation and in no way reduced our consumption of fossil fuels. Just lately, our president has gone-hat in hand-to adversaries (Iran and Venezuela) to beg them to produce more oil to get the price down. The Saudis won't even return his calls!
I suggest that it is time to reverse the damaging oil reduction. We need to once again regain energy independence, bringing the international price of oil down. If we produced enough, maybe we could get our allies to buy from us instead of Russia, thus further reducing Putin's revenue from oil sales.
This in turn could impact their war on the Ukraine. Just a thought.
William Fitzpatrick,
Gettysburg
