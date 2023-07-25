Change the lottery

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The lottery has got to be changed. Stop giving away billions of dollar prizes away, which only profits the lottery and the IRS. We need thousands of prizes of 100, 50 and 20 thousand dollar prizes it’s enough to get you out of the gutter of debt.
Millions play, thousands should win. Several years ago a man down South won over 600 million dollars. He had a successful business before he won. He lost his business, his home and his wife. This kind of money is enough to blow your mind.
