Editor, Gettysburg Times,
You have published letters recently asserting that there is no need for election reform legislation in Pennsylvania or elsewhere. These letters simply repackage Democratic Party talking points, and statements from all-Democratic members of the Jan. 6 Commission, that are disingenuous or outright false.
The most popular misstatement is that there is no evidence of voter fraud in the 2016 election. This is just wrong. There was evidence from day one that voting patterns were out of line with prior year's voting patterns, especially in large cities controlled by Democrats - Atlanta, Milwaukee, etc. We should not be surprised to see "no evidence" of pro-Democrat fraud in such locations, but fraud there was.
2020 was a chaotic year for voting. Many states, including PA, introduced mail-in voting and other measures meant to overcome the risk of transmitting Covid, but these new rules inevitably made it easier to cheat. Safeguards introduced by Republicans were later deleted by the PA Supreme Court, probably in violation of the US Constitution. This action of the PA Supreme Court and similar actions by other Democrat-majority Courts were challenged in the US Supreme Court but, in light of the Jan 6 riots, these cases were dismissed without decision, most likely so as not to give any credit whatsoever to the rioters. So this remains an important legal issue, and there are a number of cases making their way to the Supreme Court which will hopefully limit the power of state courts to liberalize voting rules beyond the limits set by the respective legislatures.
Of course it is difficult to uncover widespread voter fraud committed entirely in one-party jurisdictions. But at this time, according to investigative reporter John Solomon at justthenews.com, 20 instances of such election interference in 2016, all in favor of Democrats, have been uncovered. For example: Mark Zuckerburg made huge donations to local election boards which were used for get-out-the-vote campaigns in Democrat districts only, and this is now alleged to have constituted bribery. There was illegal ballot harvesting in Wisconsin and Georgia, and a blatant nursing home fraud in Wisconsin.
So there is in fact a need clarify voting rules to assure that all who wish to vote may do so, and all who vote have the right to do so. Let's make it easy to vote, hard to cheat, and easy to tell the difference.
Frederick Salek,
Orrtanna
