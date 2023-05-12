A True Travesty
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I attended the LASD meeting on May 8 when the board selected a temporary replacement for a vacated seat. Janell Ressler, Nick Lovell and Lindsey Kress were the interested candidates. They are running for LASD Board seats on May 16. Ressler and Lovell have attended and spoken at board meetings. I have never seen Kress at meetings. I know nothing about where she stands.
It began with the candidates being asked eight questions. Ressler and Lovell answered with facts and were articulate in their answers. Kress seemed to struggle with her answers and broke down emotionally when answering several of the questions. Lovell and Kress were nominated. The first vote was taken; it was a tie. After some discussion amongst board members about Lovell’s age and whether he paid taxes in an attempt to sway votes one way or the other, the second vote was cast. Kress was appointed the new board member.
Many were shocked! How could two knowledgeable candidates be passed over for one who was not articulate or knowledgeable in her answers and an emotional mess? The only answer that anyone could come up with is this board wanted someone they could mold and lead. I do not know Kress and she may be a very nice woman but the woman that I saw and heard does not appear to be strong enough to sit on a board where she will be put to the test of standing up against frivolous spending or other important issues that will ultimately affect the community.
We as a community have no one to blame but ourselves. This school board is elected by us; they are to work for us in running our school district, doing what is best for the children and their education. The community has not been attending the meetings, speaking out, holding the board members’ feet to the fire, becoming familiar so they know who to keep and who to vote out. This has been the case in too many communities but many are starting to step up, wake up and taking control of their school boards. When will our community do the same? The board can determine what form our children’s education will take and how high to raise our real estate taxes. I pray people get more involved!
Shame on the LASD Board! They had the opportunity to choose an informed knowledgeable, candidate to fill the vacancy. They did not!
Chris O’Brien
Littlestown LASD
