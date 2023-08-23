Claims climate change bullies
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This letter’s purpose is to point out one important fact concerning climate change and the climate activists in this country. All these uninformed poor souls think they are saving the world, so sad to be so ignorant not to look at one fact. China produces more carbon than the rest of the world combined. All you will accomplish is ruin our way of life and destroy our country, having no impact on the environmental dogma you scream about from your sanctimonious mountain tops. Just because you’re louder and self righteous than others doesn’t make you a decent human being. It makes you the bully that you hated on the playground that smacked you in the face with the dodge ball.
