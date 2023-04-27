Wants clean water
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Do you know if the water you are drinking is safe and clean? With the recent news about train derailments clean water should be a concern for us as a community. WCCO-TV, a Minnesota CBS outlet, reports that more than 518 derailments occurred in 2022. The Christian faith and water intersect in many ways and lead to civic action for all.
Water in the Christian faith is often associated to the sacrament of baptism. This Christian rite is an entrance into God’s family, claims one as a child of God, forgives the recipient of sins and calls that member into a Christian style of care for all creation. This promise entails cleansed from our sins and reorientation to a unity with Christ through a new identity.
In 1974, the federal government passed the Safe Water Drinking Act, and it was amended 1986 and 1996 to protect drinking water. It is important to know that while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates drinking water, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates bottled water. To learn about your local drinking water, you should start with Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA)’s website.
GMA works hard to follow its Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved and active Source Water Protection Plan as of December 2017. The water system consists of approximately 50 miles of water mains, hundreds of valves and fire hydrants, six ground production wells, four storage tanks, two stream wells, two water booster stations and the Marsh Creek surface water treatment plant.
There are several things that you can do to ensure that the water you are drinking is safe. Firstly, you can make sure that your home’s plumbing is in good condition. Old or damaged pipes can contaminate the water with lead or other harmful substances. You can also install a water filter in your home. Water filters can remove contaminants such as chlorine, lead, and pesticides from the water. Secondly, you can conserve water. By using less water, you are helping to reduce the amount of pollution that enters our waterways. Thirdly, you can properly dispose of hazardous materials. Hazardous materials such as paint, oil, and pesticides should never be poured down the drain or into the toilet. These materials can contaminate the water and harm aquatic animals and their habitats.
Erik Brigger,
Gettysburg
