In praise of three writers
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would like to say thank you to whomever (whoever?) had the wisdom to hire fellow baby boomer Jeff Cook as a contributing writer. His thoughtful and well written additions to Saturday’s Reporter’s Notebook are always a treat to read. He is a terrific writer. Thank you also for bringing back T. W. Burger (another fellow baby boomer). Just opening the paper and seeing his mug on page four puts a smile on my face every time, as I look forward to reading his contributions filled with wit and his life’s experiences.
And lastly, I would like to thank D. K. Thomas for such an honest and thoughtful piece in Saturday’s edition. I had to go back and read it again after first finishing it. It is rare and refreshing to read such heartfelt opinions. I applaud her courage for putting such somber and personal thoughts “out there” for all to see. Thanks again.
Tom Branum,
Littlestown
