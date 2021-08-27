I use a publication of "Walk thru the Bible" to guide my reading of that book every day. The other day, a line on the page was: As the leadership of a nation goes, so goes the nation. Since I was reading in the book of Ezekiel, the nation referred to was Israel. But the principles are the same.
