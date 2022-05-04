Another terrible idea
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I hope Gettysburg residents will contact their borough council members about this issue because it is bad in every way for Gettysburg. Make no mistake: this idea of people walking around town drinking alcohol is the product of the borough manager, Charles Gable. He enlisted a local businessman to get Gettysburg residents to sign a petition that move the proposal forward. Then at Monday’s council meeting, this man offered “statistics” from other locations proving that open container ordinances are “helpful to businesses.” Well, as Mark Twain observed, “There are lies, damn lies and then there are statistics.” Which businesses are going to be helped by this?! How? The borough’s answer: strolling around with a drink in hand while waiting for a dinner reservation would expose people to businesses. What?! So people will only stroll around while waiting if they have a drink in their hand?! That’s absurd. Another justification they use is, “well Carlisle does it.” So what?! That reminds me of what my mother would say; if your brothers jump off the cliff, will you follow them? Carlisle doesn’t get millions of visitors annually. We do. We are Gettysburg, which deserves to be treated with deep respect- something the manager of this borough has yet to understand.
For very good reason our police chief is opposed to open consumption of alcohol, and his opinion should settle the matter. Traditionally, consuming alcohol in public spaces has not been permitted and there are many compelling reasons why it should remain this way as it produces:
1. Increased social access to alcohol among underage youth with limited enforcement to stop it.
2. Increased operational costs: staff for additional monitoring, compliance and enforcement; increased littering and trash collection, cleaning and maintenance; signage development, installation and maintenance; increased insurance costs.
3. Monitoring and enforcement challenges: difficulty monitoring open areas and increased risk of public intoxication.
4. Increased exposure to legal liability for the municipality.
5. Diversion of onsite business for local restaurants. Allowing alcohol consumption in public is going to encourage the purchase of alcohol at liquor and grocery stores since it is less expensive. While some consumers will buy their portable drinks in downtown businesses, it is more likely to further encourage consumers to buy elsewhere at the expense of local businesses.
This proposal should not even come up for a vote.
Peggy Rock,
Gettysburg
