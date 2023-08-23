Funding cyber, charter schools
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I believe that not all children learn the same way and some families have needs and schedules best met with their children in charter or cyber schools. Whatever is best for a particular child should be the primary concern. The issue, however, for all of us should be how public schools in the Commonwealth, including public cyber and charter schools, are funded.
There are two significant aspects of cyber and charter school funding we should all know. (1) When a student enrolls in a cyber or charter school their local school district loses 75-80% of the annual State funding provided for that student. The district also receives a tuition bill from the cyber or charter school equaling the amount of lost funding. The State does not forward that lost funding to the cyber or charter school, meaning funding does not follow the student. The State directly provides just 1% of the cyber or charter schools’ funding (see https://www.psba.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/PSBACharterTaskForceReport-1.pdf page 11). (2) Per student cyber and charter school funding from local school districts vary based on a determination made by the State for each school district. That means while each student gets the same education in a cyber or charter school the school gets differing amounts of funding for each student.
All that may seem to be mired in details but consider this. In the previous six years the number of cyber and charter school students in UASD increased 6% while costs have increased 35%, about 6% per year. At the same time the district’s budget, factoring out cyber and charter costs, increased 19%, about 3% per year.
Under the current funding construct, if all students in UASD suddenly opted for cyber or charter schools all the district schools would close as they would no longer be necessary, the entire staff would be furloughed … and the local taxpayers would be handed a bill at least 21% higher than the one they currently pay. On the other hand, the State would save approximately $15M currently provided annually to the district.
We ought to be able to find a solution that supports school choice without the current disproportionally increasing costs of cyber and charter schools and gross inequities in how various types of public schools are funded in the Commonwealth.
Thomas J. Wilson III,
UASD Board member
Biglerville
