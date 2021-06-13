In his column in Friday’s Gettysburg Times, Bruce Bennett talks crazy for what looks like almost a thousand words and finds evil almost everywhere but in his own heart. “The evil Dr. Fauci… a political hack… [and] insane medicine man” tops his list. But the “Communist Democrats” come in for a close second. Together they are said to be “responsible for the deaths of 3.5 million around the world and 550,000 Americans.” And at that point, Bennett is just getting started. Before he’s done, he wants us to take a tip from Shakespeare who is reported to have said, “Kill the lawyers first.” “After that,” Bennett says, “we might start on the doctors who have let the country down by kowtowing to China and never questioning the evil Dr. Fauci.”
