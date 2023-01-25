Eagle Rock on township
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
McSherrystown council’s debate over Eagle Rock is interesting since McSherrystown really had little to say about the development. That was all Conewago Township. Township residents pay little attention to goings on in the township and always vote for party versus what’s best. Consequently, you get disjointed decisions that don’t connect with anything close to their adopted Comprehensive Plan or the best interest of the citizens. That Comp Plan is supposed to be the guiding document when it comes to land development.
Historical facts to consider:
1.The land used for Eagle Rock was formerly the Klunk farm. The farm, approx. 100 acres, was zoned agricultural. When the township was looking for land to build a community park, authorized by the Comp Plan, this was considered a prime location. After an appraisal a tentative offer was made but rejected.
2. The Comp Plan had identified areas of the township for development. This land is east of Oxford Ave and amounts to around 300 acres more or less; all zoned residential. The land is adjacent to an already developed area and the owners had expressed interest in development. According to the Comp Plan and State statutes regarding land use the township had met its obligations providing for land use.
3.The Klunk family approached the township about rezoning their farm to residential. This required a change to zoning and a recommendation from the Planning Commission. Even though the township had met it obligation under the Comp Plan, the PC made that zoning change recommendation to the Board along with an additional 100+ acres which had not been requested for a zoning change; think Murren farm. I attended the PC meeting and pointed out that the change was not consistent with the Comp Plan and ignored the fact that there was already adequate inventory of land to be developed. The PC, chaired by a retired banker and part time realtor, approved the change after much debate. A tie breaking vote to approve was made by PC member Tom Klunk. Note that Klunk, a sitting supervisor, also opposes Eisenhower Bypass. Based on this the Board approved the zoning change. I attended that meeting as well and tried to explain the issues to the Board. After several minutes I was told by Board chair, Shaffer, to sit down.
Choices have consequences and this horrendous choice was made by Conewago Township.
Ted Bortner,
Hanover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.