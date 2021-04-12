Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to Mastriano’s “Vaccine passport” column, as one of his constitutes, I want it to be known that I do not support his use of trigger terms to cause outrage and division. He states “the left mindlessly chants ‘my body, my choice’”. Mindless? But he is asking for the same respect! He is asking for people to have a choice if they want the vaccine, which they do. How can you use pro-choice when it is convenient for you? He is a hypocrite! This is the second article I read from him about this topic. The first he compared vaccines to slavery. Slaves were held captive, beaten and raped. His careless comparisons are insulting to woman and BIPOC people. These are harmful comparisons. How can a sitting senator be bold enough to insult so many people he represents?
