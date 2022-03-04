Doesn’t like Graves’ column
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am disappointed with the article (Put On Your Church Genes) written by Jase Graves. I would hope that the Gettysburg Times would use more discretion in what they choose to publish.
I found the article to be irreverent and in bad taste. You should not joke about communion, saying grace and acting up during the worship service.
In the future please be more selective in what you publish. You should never joke about worshipping the Lord. He may be an award-winning humor columnist but I saw nothing funny in what he wrote.
E. Mark Punchard Sr.,
Gettysburg
