What changed?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
At least we Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) taxpayers now know which fox will be guarding the hen house that contains our tax dollars, as if it really matters. The very same ill-defined $34 million elementary school facilities program that was rejected by the GASD School Board almost two months ago was voted back to life Nov. 21 by that very same board. Really?
The school board rejected the project previously because Josh Reynolds, the district’s facilities manager, put it forward without so much as even a statement of work describing what was to be contracted. At the time, a majority of the board admitted they did not know what they were voting to approve and voted it down.
It’s pretty clear that hasn’t changed. Instead of sending it back to the facilities group with instructions to prepare a proper procurement package, Kenny Hassinger, the board’s president, in a slick political recasting of the issue, instead put an action item on the agenda that reshaped the question in such a way that demanded the members vote on one or another (unacceptable) approach to contracting the work, or vote a nebulous “no” to the process. The board had already voted NO to the process, but Hassinger’s arm-twisting must have been working. The unsurprising four of the five previous “no” votes capitulated to Hassinger’s shenanigans—Morris, Davis, Smyers, and Linn—and voted to effectively select a prime contractor in advance of any Statement of Work or Request for Proposals. Does anybody but me think this is bass-ackwards?
What changed? Nothing, apparently, but a little pressure from Hassinger, along with his political maneuvering to make the vote seem more “palatable.” Problem is, it wasn’t more palatable to taxpayers. There is still no statement of work; there is still no request for proposals. All that changed is that the board voted to let one prime contractor, Trane, guard the hen house and eliminate any other. The problem with this process is that it is ripe for contractor corruption and does nothing to ensure the school district gets the best price.
Hassinger claimed that the board was not voting to fund this effort, just voting to determine which contractor they were going to let tell us how to spend our $34 million. Then they’ll give them a contract to spend it, I suppose. Are you kidding me? You just can’t make this sort of double-dealing up, can you?
Bob Stilwell,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.