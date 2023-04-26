Dislikes cartoon, column
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We were disgusted reading Michael Reagan’s column “Making Sense” and related cartoon, which appeared in the Monday, April 24 edition of the Gettysburg Times, as both advance the opinion that hitting a child ensures they are “well-behaved and loaded with self-esteem” and “helps them to grow up to be good men and women”.
Mr. Reagan compares raising children to training a puppy, “Kids and dogs are really no different. If you let dogs run wild, they’ll poop in your living room, chew up your furniture and bite people. You have to teach puppies …to hold them accountable when they disobey.” He goes on to share how his mother held him “accountable” with the use of her riding crop.
In Adams County, in 2022, there were 6,701 ChildLine reports made to Children & Youth Services, of which 1,126 cases were substantiated cases of serious child abuse.
We ask, in the name of responsible journalism, did the Gettysburg Times think about the impact of this cartoon and column? The message it sends? About its appropriateness, especially during April- National Child Abuse Prevention Month- when public media across the country is working to educate and prevent child abuse?
As board and staff members of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, we know all too well what child abuse in Adams County looks like -children with bruises and broken bones, and teens who have been beaten or strangled. The caregiver’s explanation is that they were “disciplining” their child. We disagree with Mr. Reagan that kids are “wild” because they have not been held accountable. Kids learn to be wild when the adults in their world resort to physical violence in the name of discipline.
We teach young children to “USE THEIR WORDS” and as adults we should be following our own instructions. We CAN hold our children accountable by talking to them, setting expectations, and providing positive discipline without putting hands on them. Most especially, we SHOULD set an example that hitting someone is not how we solve problems.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. We ask you, on behalf of child victims of abuse, please do not hit your children. “Use Your Words” instead.
To learn more about parenting strategies and for other resources including webinars, community events and help, please visit our website at www.kidsagaincac.org. Thank you.
Cindy Small, board president; Cathy Harner, board vice president; Elida Murray, executive director; and Jenifer Patterson, community outreach, education coordinator,
Gettysburg
