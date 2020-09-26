Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Republican party has achieved something much sought after in the days of COVID: herd immunity. But not immunity to the virus. It is immunity to reality. One of their inner circle, Kellyanne Conway, went on camera years ago to put a name to it, blandly labeling it "alternate facts." A mere four illustrations from an endless list: 1) Career military brass and White House advisors, all life-long Republicans, testify under oath that military aid was used for leverage in Ukraine to attempt to get political ammo. First it was denied, later it was admitted, and now it's just lost in the fog. 2) Numerous dedicated fact-checking websites have kept count of the lies, fictions and fantasies coming from the Oval Office since January 2017 (well over 18,000 now), all catalogued and documented. If they are ever addressed by the party leader as a group or individually, they are called "fake news" and just ignored. 3) With three months' notice of a coming pandemic, starting in December 2019, the administration and its leader took the bold course of strategic inaction. First it was called a hoax, then it was declared "under control," and now we have passed the 200,000 deaths mark. Heard anything lately about drinking Lysol, or taking malaria medication (both of which were "walked back")? Meanwhile, the boosters shout "Supremely well not-played! Marvelously not-done-anything-about!" The leader has now admitted on the record having "downplayed" it from the start. And the Obama administration is blamed for the disbanding of the federal pandemic office in 2017 which occurred after the present administration took office. 4) This one wins the Monty Python Trophy. The lunatic phenomenon known as QAnon has been raised to a privileged level and now speaks for the party, according to the leader's communiqués. Crackpot conspiracy theories entertain the faithful and take the place of rational political discussion. Spoiler alert: George Soros did not really pay Benedict Arnold to commit treason, and Hillary Clinton did not really fly a plane in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.