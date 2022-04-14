Blessed are the peacemakers
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In 2003 the Supreme Leader of Iran, recognizing the extreme destructive nature of nuclear weapons, published a binding religious decree banning Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD’s), including nuclear weapons. As a result, Iran ended nuclear weapons research. Seventeen intelligence agencies in the US government confirmed this to be true. Iran joined the international nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which the US and Israel have not joined.
During the Eight Year War (1980-1988), which Iraq executed against Iran with support of the US, Iraqi President Saddam Hossein used chemical weapons against many thousands of Iranian civilians. Thus, Iran understands the widespread death and long-term suffering WMD’s cause.
In 2015 the Iranian people celebrated the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). They longed for sanctions relief and better relations with the West in exchange for a commitment not to develop nuclear weapons.
In May 2018 President Trump unilaterally took the US out of the JCPOA, claiming that it was a bad deal and that he would negotiate a better one (he did not). The agreement successfully (as per International Atomic Energy Agency) ensured that Iran would never develop nuclear weapons. It allowed Iranian scientists to produce medical and energy grade uranium for civilian use, internationally accepted uses of nuclear materials and the terms of the NPT.
We should not be deceived. The military industrial complex and hawks in Washington still deny the success of the agreement. The Israeli government continues to undermine diplomacy between the US and Iran. Candidate Biden promised he would reenter the JCPOA. President Biden has not done so.
The US government – which spends almost $900 Billion on the military each year and less than $70 Billion on diplomacy – seems unable to see solutions that don’t involve dropping bombs or harsh sanctions that amount to financial warfare, causing suffering and deaths of civilians around the world.
Americans have grown weary of our endless, unwinnable wars of aggression in the Mid-East. We have human needs here at home that go unanswered because we spend more than 62% of our discretionary budget on military funding every year.
It is time to use smart, strong diplomacy to deal with international tensions. It is time to reenter the JCPOA. It is time to decrease military spending and shore up diplomatic efforts around the world. Our faith demands it –and we deserve it.
Blessed are the peacemakers.
Rev. Sandra R Mackie
Gettysburg
