Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to Fred Salek's "historical correction" of Professor Scott Hancock: I would be surprised if Professor Hancock did not know that the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1862, not 1863. In the article I read he did not mention a year, only a day, the same day that Salek notes - September 22. I don't know if Scott would agree with Fred's point about the Gettysburg Address but I think that Biden would! His Gettysburg address was a terrific speech! I just wish his staff had invited reporters from the Gettysburg Times to the event.
