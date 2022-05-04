Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Janet Powers doesn't like my letters. I hope no one forces her to read them.
Her recent letter contains many historical errors. She claims that Christians, Muslims and Jews lived peacefully in Judea and Samaria before 1948. She completely ignores many tragic events such as Arab, Haj Amin, forming suicide groups against Jews in 1920, the August 1929 Hebron massacre during which total of 130 Jews were murdered by Arab gangs, terrorists and army units in Hebron and Jerusalem, and 1,256 Jews murdered by Arabs in the 5 months preceding the re-founding of Israel in May 1948. Let's not forget Jerusalem Grand Mufti Haj Amin aligning with Hitler 1915, visiting Hitler in 1943, claiming we have the same enemies. Doesn't sound like living peacefully to me.
Powers accused me of blaming everything on Palestinians. Since Palestinians celebrate, take "credit" for, honor, and frequently pay Palestinian terrorists to carry out their murderous acts, this info is common knowledge. Israel has proven it wants peace by making peace with several Muslim Arab countries. Powers ignores eight Israeli offers to engage in mediation for peace, all of which were rejected/ignored by the Arabs (Khartoum)/Palestinians after 1964.
Perhaps she rejects mediation as a tool for settling disputes. In the past Israel has offered to recognize a Palestinian State if Palestinians recognize Israel. Always rejected.
Of course, most Palestinians are trying to just live their lives under brutal human rights violations of terrorists. In recent years, many Palestinians risked their lives to reject and demonstrate against both Hamas terrorism and PA pay-to-slay terrorism, both supported by Iran, which also threatens Israel's existence daily. Unfortunately, those demonstrating against Palestinian kleptocracies, as with Russia's Putin, are arrested and severely punished. People such as Bassem Eid (who grew up in Palestinian refugee camp); Jonathan Elkhoury (a Lebanese Christian whose family escaped to Israel after being persecuted by terrorist Hezbollah); Mohammad Kataby (Muslim Palestinian IDF veteran), Yahya Mahamid (Muslim Palestinian IDF veteran); thousands more who volunteer for IDF service; and Lorena Khatib (Druze college student); etc. All mentioned are Google-able and very public in their support for Israel. Recently, Israeli Arab Christian policeman, Amin Khoury, was killed taking out a Palestinian terrorist near Tel Aviv. His Christian funeral was attended by thousands of Orthodox Jews, grateful for his heroism.
Don't like the IDF or blockades? Then don't support terrorists.
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
