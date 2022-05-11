Joining the party
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’ve labeled myself with a party name so I can vote in the primary. But there are few, if any, republicans running who understand that our democracy depends more on cooperation and less divisive partisanship anger, making my choices difficult. Most candidates are tripping over each other to be the “Trumpiest” which is not healthy for our state and country. Where are republicans with backbones to stand up for rational moderation?
I’m throwing out the carpetbaggers (Hustler Oz, Elmer Fudd McCormick, Sands Who?). I think anyone in state or federal government representing Pennsylvania must have fully resided, paid state and local income taxes, and voted in this state for at least two years before filing to run. Requirements need to be changed.
I am also looking for abortion rights supportive candidates. I am pro-choice and pro-life of women and young girls. Women have attempted abortions for thousands of years and so many have died in the process. A safe, medical abortion allows a woman or young girl to have children when she is ready to care for them. Forcing her to continue an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy without regard for her wishes is cruel, treating her as a lesser being. Every child deserves to be loved and well-cared for. Too many are abused and killed by birth, adoptive, and foster parents. I am pro-life for those children. I am also pro-life for those women whose mental, emotional, physical health, as well as economic future are impacted by being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy. Having a child or choosing abortion is a personal, private decision and no female should be prevented from “walking free” to do what is right for her.
Gun control is needed. Too many children, parents, bystanders, pregnant women (there’s unwanted abortion) are injured or killed daily. If vehicles and drivers are tested, licensed and registered regularly, why aren’t guns and their owners? No open carry, either.
Any candidate who, in any way, was involved in the January 6 mess, goes. So long Mastriano. Anyone who has not stood up for the integrity of our election process, but have pushed doubts to, in effect, disenfranchise voters is off my list, too. And Daniels, with his wife’s PFA and his behavior towards others is off, too.
I’ve got to do some major compromising for the 17th.
Cindy Wilcox,
Gettysburg
