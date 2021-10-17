Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am writing to show my support for Warren Shepherd as township supervisor. I am new to the area and he has been very welcoming and helpful. During a recent storm, he was the first on scene with his team to help remove a tree that had fallen on our cars. He has been nothing but hardworking and honest in our business dealings. He has served our community as a police officer, a firefighter and business owner. He and his wife go above and beyond decorating their home and property for the holidays, so the community can drive by and enjoy it with their families. We found out this week that my wife's cancer has returned. Warren made a special trip to our home, to give her a hug, and tell us we are in his thoughts and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.