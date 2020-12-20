Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I don’t typically write letters to the editor but I do read them. I appreciate the freedom we have to express our opinions, no matter that opinion. So here’s mine. If you want to see what paranoia looks like, read the letter to the editor in The Times on Saturday, Dec. 19, entitled “Republican party a threat," calling for the eradication of that political party.
