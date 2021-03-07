Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a Children’s Literature Specialist with my own consulting business, I feel the need to correct an assertion made by Harry Hartman in the Reporter’s Notebook about the Dr. Seuss books that simply is not true. He stated “the woke folks in this country” got “booksellers and libraries all over the nation to pull six Dr. Suess” [sic] books. As a publisher of a newspaper, I am surprised he did not know who was responsible for the decision to no longer publish six of Dr. Seuss’ titles since it was widely publicized. It was his estate, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy, that made this decision. Possibly all the members of the Seuss business enterprise are “woke folks,” (I am uncertain), but this decision was not made by the “left book burners.” And regarding libraries all over the nation pulling the books, I can also say without a doubt, that that is not true. Some libraries are, but there are libraries that are not, according to reports I have read by librarians all across our country. I had several children’s librarians in the nation contact me and ask me what they should do, and my recommendation was to add the titles to their noncirculating collection, with the ability to be checked out by patrons if requested. There are children’s literature scholars, researchers, college students taking children’s literature classes etc. that will have the need to read and study these books in the future and copies should be available. Finally, regarding wearing the red-striped “Cat in the Hat” hat, I think you can continue to do that --- there are still tons of Cat in the Hat titles that will remain in print.
