Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thank you, again, always, for using the Gettysburg Times (Jan., 10, 2022) to show all sides of our local community. On the front page Michael Cooper-White writes a review of a scary local political gathering while Darryl Wheeler's incredible photography shows one family's tragedy, while a young student's creativity is also showcased. Page 4's bottom of the page cartoon made me chuckle. I truly appreciate the diversity!
