In his letter of July 16, Kenneth O’Bryant claims that Trump won 2/3 of his cases involving the election and voting. Virtually all of these cases were filed before the election. With one minor exception, Trump has not won a single post-election case (and has lost at least 64). The one exception is that some PA voters were denied having until Nov 12 to verify the ID of their mail-in ballots, but had to have done so by Nov 9. In short, Trump’s only post-election victory, filed the day after the election, was that three fewer days were granted to verify the ID of some mail-in ballots. Yet despite all these claimed legal victories before the election, Trump still lost both the popular vote and the election.
