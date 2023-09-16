Freedom of speech, press
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Diversity is a much-used term these days. Depending on your social or political points of view, diversity has become a lightning rod for partisan opinions from readers of the “Gettysburg Times”.
We are blessed or cursed (depending on your own opinions) with predictable writers in the “Times” Letters to the Editor (LTE) and paid and unpaid opinion pieces. They range from the far- left progressive to the ultra- conservative right. I am uncertain what happened to the “middle of the road” folks who carry on in-spite of all the persistent chatter.
With our rights to freedom of the press and freedom of speech under constant attack from many these days, I find it refreshing to pick up my morning paper and get that feeling of confidence that those freedoms are still cherished in our local printed media.
I enjoy reading the opinions of local members of the community. The old saying about opinions holds true today as it has since the founding fathers got together in Philadelphia. Some folks quote scripture, some reference scientific positions and others just make up their positions from whole cloth.
When entire pages are paid for by secular and religious folks, I often think that the money spent could be better used to help those in need in the community. To me, common sense would dictate that the community good is little served by public blather from groups of folks that have agendas that often splinter, rather than unite.
Of course, the “Times” benefits from the paid opinions and positions published. As small-town newspapers are disappearing faster than hot dogs at the annual contest in New York, any revenue stream is welcome. The indigestion caused may or may not be worth the outcomes.
In our Adams County communities, equity and inclusion concerns have nearly erased majority rule concepts that the founding fathers envisioned. I doubt that the majority of parents want their children exposed to racial, gender affirmation or sexual issues in early elementary education but it is rapidly being introduced in the name of diversity.
I doubt that full page ads or unpaid letters will change the opinions of the majorities in our communities but many have served and too many have died to preserve the rights of those who would author them in hopes of persuading the opposition. I only hope that those folks remember that majorities still rule.
Chuck Stump,
Gettysburg
