The Gettysburg chapter of the YWCA was incorporated in 1929, nearly one hundred years ago. The Adams County community has seen the YW grow from the small Danner House on Lincoln Square to house our county’s first public pool and beautiful rec center on the grounds of the Lutheran Seminary. The largest daycare provider in Adams County, the YW now owns a building in Commerce Park to further serve the needs of Adams County families who need and want high-quality, affordable daycare. We can all see what the YW has come to mean in our community in the last century.
