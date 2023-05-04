Vote for Snyder
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 4:05 am
I would like to encourage Mt Joy Township voters to consider Colby Snyder when placing your vote for township supervisor. Colby is a young man who has a sincere interest in the future of Mt Joy Township and its residents. His goal is to keep Mt Joy a great and thriving place to live now and in the future. He is interested in keeping the roads and bridges in the best condition possible. His feelings about solar energy are neutral: he understands and appreciates both sides and agrees solar collection sites should not take up all our beautiful farmland. His plan is to keep taxes as low as possible and make Mt Joy a great place for families and businesses to thrive and grow. His family has lived in the area for generations and he plans to live here for the rest of his life and so he wants this to be the best township around. Colby Snyder is a 2021 graduate of Littlestown High School with a certificate in HVAC from Carroll County Career and Tech Center. He is employed as a Tech at Gene Latta Ford in Hanover.
Marietta Witt,
Littlestown
(0) comments
