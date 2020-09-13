I have witnessed the awful fallout of child sexual assault first hand. Although I am a former altar boy, I was not personally a victim. However I have lived with the effects of this terrible betrayal both in my childhood boychoir, and later as an “emergency” foster parent of abused children. My wife and I were dating in Boston as clergy scandal was revealed, which set off a global awakening to the depravations of clergy power over children. We asked for donations to an anti-human trafficking charity in lieu of wedding presents.
