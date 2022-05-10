It is our money
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Local taxes and inflation are a growing burden for property owners, small businesses, corporate employers and families in Adams County. I am not an economist, nor do I play one on TV, but I see and feel the economic stress every day. As a retired senior citizen, I try to stay involved in financial issues that have a direct effect on my standard of living. County property taxes, municipal taxes and school property taxes are the items that hit hardest because the bills only come annually and increases are most evident.
I questioned the county’s 6% tax increase and from the feedback I received from the commissioners and the folks involved in the budget processes, I was among the few taxpayers that asked any questions. Officials say they hope to prevent additional property tax increases for the next three years, but given the inflation rates, I doubt that will be a promise they can keep.
I have often written about school property taxes in local school districts. The 2022/2023 preliminary budgets, thus far, amount to over $240,000,000 and about half of that will be paid for by local property owners and wage earners. Even with millions in COVID relief, there is not much taxpayer relief coming from the districts. While districts sit on millions of taxpayer dollars in reserves, I encourage all taxpayers to contact their elected school board members (email or phone call) and press them to perform the due diligence that the public trust demands. I certainly communicate with the appropriate folks and will continue to do so. One thing for sure, administrators, faculty and staff will see pay increases and many in administrations will receive performance awards and cost of living increases that become additional permanent pay increases. Why not, they help write their own contracts. These are folks who worked hard during the pandemic but suffered the least financially. Boards will boast about minimizing tax increases but actually have the authority, and in some cases, the resources to roll back existing levies. Ever seen that happen? Don’t be afraid to ask!
I live in the Upper Adams School District (UASD) and am a perpetual source of irritation to those responsible for budgets and taxes. I am fortunate to be a resident who has the time and opportunity to ask about UASD’s ever growing budgets (up 12.3% since 2020/2021). Please join me! It is our money!
Chuck Stump,
Gettysburg
