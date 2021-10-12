Editor, Gettysburg Times,
By my current count there have been seven published letters last week from local Democrats who were outraged that the Adams County Republican Committee has invited Mr. Steve Bannon to speak at our Oct. 21 banquet. As an elected member of that committee, I always find it amusing whenever these outside folks presume to tell us what we can and cannot do, and which speakers we can invite, to our own private events. To these perpetually aggrieved busybodies, let me offer this piece of advice...mind your own business. Thank you very much!
