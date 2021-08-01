Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Moms of Liberty love their kids. Why else would they spend time and resources organizing against things that threaten their understanding of the way the world ought to be? Love is a commendable act. Other people with differing ideologies love their kids too. This is where it gets complicated-- those kids deserve the same level of love and consideration. This might mean wearing masks in school if it can keep people from getting sick or dying. This might mean learning about certain aspects of our mutual history that make us feel uncomfortable, though the truth can lead to healing and reconciliation. This might mean that our presupposed definitions of terms like “science,” “socialism,” and “Critical Race Theory” might need re-examining for the betterment of our communities. This might mean raising our kids to be informed and giving them the power to think critically. This might mean abdicating control and trusting that school board members want what is best for school students. I sense a lot of anxiety in the mandates of Moms of Liberty. No surprises here—we’re all coping as best we can with our past traumas, the current pandemic, the stress of daily life, and the inner battles that no one knows about. Liberty is a good thing, but we should not let our anxiety determine its definition. This is why Gettysburg is a national shrine, compelling us to work together that this nation might continue to experience a new birth of freedom. The truth hurts, but in the end it sets us free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.