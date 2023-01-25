Disagrees with Taylor
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
You’d have to go to a training kennel to find more political dog whistles than those contained in Trevor Taylor’s column about Philadelphia not being tough on crime.
It’s true that crime has gone up in Philadelphia and that state Republicans are making cheap political hay by trying to impeach the Philadelphia district attorney in a dispute over policy.
But Taylor’s claims end there. His use of the definition of insanity trope (doing the same thing over and over expecting a different outcome) to reinforce his wayward dissertation was completely misleading. If Taylor had put the same research work on this that he put into, say his Introduction to Criminology class, he would find that Philadelphia has innovated with crime prevention. He would also find that COVID disrupted crime prevention staffing and efforts in Philadelphia and is the main reason crime has increased in the city.
Over the past decades, Philadelphia has responded to crime with a variety of community programs, targeted enforcement efforts, crime mapping, and evidence-based violence interruption with high-risk individuals. With each new mayor has come a new approach to making the city safer for residents and visitors. In brief, Philadelphia (and cities of all sizes) is the antithesis of how we usually define insanity.
The true model of insanity has been the misguided Republican “get tough on crime,” politically-motivated approach to crime prevention. For years, we have listened to Republican claims that you can arrest and incarcerate our way to less crime. Lock up more criminals and crime will fall goes the Republican thinking.
To those inclined to quick fixes based on a lack of solid research, this might make sense.
That way of thinking contains a grain of truth, but there are unforeseen consequences. A good question to consider is “How do you lower crime without violating civil rights and paying a fortune to lock up people who could be better off working and paying taxes?” The knee-jerk “lock ‘em up” approach has been tried over and over and has failed.
If Taylor and his Republican overlords really wanted to lower crime, and not just make cheap political points, he (and they) would look at what really works and encourage cities, lawmakers, prosecutors and police to experiment more with what works. To do anything else is the definition of insanity.
Duane Kanagy,
Gettysburg
