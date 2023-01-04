Church celebrates anniversary
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Church celebrates anniversary
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Visitors and Gettysburg residents have their favorite historical sites in this area but mine is extra special because each Sunday, it brings me spiritual nourishment as well. If you haven’t yet visited the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church at 1865 Knoxlyn Road, consider paying tribute to one of the oldest houses of worship in America. On New Year’s Day, it celebrated its 275th anniversary. It began as a log church located at a historic graveyard that held 676 burials west of the banks of lower Marsh Creek and consisted mostly of Scots-Irish settlers. The present stone structure was erected in a grove of giant oak trees near a spring. Families brought stones to church services from farms to construct it. In the Civil War during the Battle of Gettysburg, the church was used as a field hospital by Confederate troops. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so this landmark is truly a “little stone church in the vale.” Pastor Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger has an intense and devout interest in promoting the historic significance of this Gettysburg place of worship, so I would hope that every Gettysburg visitor and resident puts it on their list of places to visit and/or worship, mainly because 275 years marks it as an integral and noteworthy part of Gettysburg’s history, traditions and heritage, and one that makes me so proud to love, live and regularly worship here.
Kathy Megyeri,
Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.