Usual hypocrites
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
You have to laugh at the apoplectic reaction by some over the $10,000 student loan forgiveness. Among developed countries our nation is near the bottom in support for not just college education, but also the thousands of post high school vocational programs benefiting ordinary students who needed to borrow money to pay for an education or training. I’m sure some of those who react with the most gas-laden furor are also the same people who pocketed hundreds of thousands of government handouts from the PPP loan forgiveness program in 2020. If you doubt that, you can get get a list of companies and individuals who collected six figures in 2020. Locally, the list is a real “who’s who” of local millionaires. The usual hypocrites among them.
It seems that any government program that benefits anyone with actual need is automatically bad for the economy while government handouts and subsidies that benefit the wealthy are considered good for the economy with this sick, sick mentality. Giving heed to hand wringing over sums that amount to chicken feed in comparison to the sums benefiting our economic elite legitimizes this sociopathic thinking. Sad but predictable. Our hyperactive American Pharisees never stop.
Larry Wolf,
Gettysburg
