During the Primary campaign for Mayor of Gettysburg, I said I would forego the $5,000 annual salary if I were elected mayor. I fully intended to keep that commitment. Sadly, my husband, Eric, died during the General Election campaign. This greatly impacted my financial situation, so I have had to rethink taking the mayor salary.
